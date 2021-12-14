Cozz Drops Some Bouncy ‘Juice Bars’ On ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Fresh off the release of his new EP Fortunate, Inglewood rapper Cozz drops by UPROXX Sessions for a performance of the EP’s bouncy track “Juice Bars.” Over a funky, bass-driven beat produced by Meez, the Dreamville rapper delivers his take on the label’s lyrical formula, boasting, “Every day of the week, I get to play with the beat.”

Fortunate, released December 2, marks Cozz’s return to the spotlight after taking a three-year break since the release of his Dreamville debut album, Effected. Since then, he had a star turn on the Dreamville compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III with the eyebrow-raising “Lambo Truck” alongside TDE rapper Reason. Cozz’s comeback proper kicked off in October this year with the release of the EP’s title song, which he quickly followed up with “Addicted,” the project’s second single.

This past weekend, he performed songs from the EP, as well as “Lambo Truck,” at Rolling Loud California in San Bernardino, receiving a warm response from the crowd that suggests anticipation for his next full-length project has increased as a result of his latest release. Watch him perform “Juice Bars” above.

