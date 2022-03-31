Nearly three summers ago, Dreamville dropped one of hip-hop’s most collaborative projects with Revenge Of The Dreamers III. The compilation brought a total of 35 artists and 27 producers together for the 18-track effort. Now it seems like for their latest project, Dreamville will be keeping things in-house with a little help from DJ Drama. Days before their upcoming Dreamville Festival, the label founded by J. Cole and his manager Ibrahim Hamad announced their D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape with DJ Drama.

The announcement also revealed that the upcoming project will be released tomorrow, March 31, at 7pm EST/4pm PST. The news was shared with a trailer that was made up of a collage of videos that featured the entire Dreamville roster, that being J. Cole, Ari Lennox, JID, Earthgang, Cozz, Bas, Lute, and Omen. D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape will be the latest in Dreamville’s collection of collaborative projects which dates back to 2014 with Revenge of the Dreamers, a project that was followed up by 2015’s Revenge of the Dreamers II.

As for the label’s Dreamville Festival, that’s set to go down on April 2 and 3 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Across the weekend, festivalgoers will catch appearances from the Dreamville cast, Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Moneybagg Yo, Wale, Rico Nasty, Fivio Foreign, Larry June, Bia, Morray, Blxst, T-Pain, and more.

You can view the trailer for D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, which arrives on 3/31, in the video above.

