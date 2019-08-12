J. Cole, Earthgang, Saba, And Smino Pay Homage To Lost Loved Ones In Dreamville’s ‘Sacrifices’ Video

J. Cole’s Dreamville Records has a huge hit on their hands with their recently-released compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III and to keep the momentum going, the label has released its newest video from the project, “Sacrifices,” featuring J. Cole, Earthgang, Saba, and Smino. “Sacrifices” is the closer on the posse cut-centric collaboration and was produced by Groove and Henny Tha Bizness. The video is shot in an abandoned warehouse complex and finds each of the rappers contemplating the song’s subjects in pensive tableaus with intriguing splashes of whimsy like the lighting softly encompassing J. Cole or Smino’s umbrella made of bandanas. At the end of the video, a title card dedicates it to Milton Ahdwele Fann, the father of Earthgang’s Olu (aka Johnny Venus).

Revenge Of The Dreamers III was one of 2019’s most hyped projects, inviting nearly 100 collaborators from producers to rappers to singers to the week-long recording session in Atlanta. Once the invites began to hit the internet via social media, fan anticipation went through the roof to see what the massive session would eventually release. The answer: Singles “Down Bad” and “Got Me” leading a well-received collection of posse cuts that shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in its first week and has remained in the top 10 ever since.

