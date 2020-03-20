Dreamville Teases New Music From JID, Ari Lennox, Bas, And More

The first three months of 2020 have been both parts amazing and overwhelming. A surprise Eminem album, a posthumous Mac Miller album, the long-awaited release of Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake, and the release of Jay Electronica’s debut album after a decade-long wait serve as a quick summary of the year’s first quarter. Before making a turn towards the second quarter of the year, Dreamville’s president teased some new music from a number of its labels’ artists.

In a post to Instagram, Dreamville’s co-founder and president, Ibrahim Hamad, showcased the productivity from his artists with a screenshot of various notes from the app on his iPhone. Each voice note is titled with the artists’ name and “new shhh” with Hamad making sure to blur out the number of audio recordings for each artist in each note. Ari Lennox, Omen, Bas, The Hics, Cozz, Lute, JID, Spillage Village are all shown in the screenshot.

Of the artists show, Ari Lennox is the only one who released a project in 2019 with her Shea Butter Baby. Preparing his next album with “G.E.D. (Gettin Every Dolla),” Lute’s upcoming release would follow his 2017 project West 1996 Pt. 2 as would Cozz’s with his Effected album. JID and Bas’ last releases both came in 2018 with the latter confirming that his next project will feature work with The Hics. Spillage Village, the collective consisting of JID, Earthgang, 6lack, Mereba, Hollywood JB, and JordxnBryant, have been teasing their own release on social media, while Omen’s would upcoming project would be his first since his 2015 album, Elephant Eyes.

The hint of new music follows the group’s decision to postpone its Dreamville Festival until late August.