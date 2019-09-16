J. Cole’s Dreamville Records continues its 2019 takeover with the video for “Under The Sun,” which features DaBaby, J. Cole, and Lute flexing and reflecting over a soulful beat from Pluss, Christo, and Nice Rec and additional, uncredited vocals from longtime Dreamville associate Kendrick Lamar. Like the song, the video’s credits also feature a laundry list of A-list collaborators, with Scott Lazer, Aisultan Seitov, David Peters, and Chad Tennies all receiving director’s credits.

“Under The Sun” is the latest video from Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III compilation album which found the North Carolina-based label bringing in dozens of other accomplished and up-and-coming rappers and producers for a posse cut-filled jam session. “Under The Sun” is the lead track on the album, featuring three NC-based rappers, with Cole and Lute representing Dreamville and the suddenly flourishing DaBaby providing an outside voice.

Other singles from the massive release include “Down Bad” with Bas, J. Cole, JID, and Olu of Earthgang, “Got Me” featuring Ari Lennox, Omen, Ty Dolla Sign, and Dreezy, and “Sacrifices” with Earthgang, J. Cole, Saba, and Smino. The label also released a video for “Sleep Deprived” at the end of August featuring Lute, Omen, Mez, and DaVionne.

Revenge Of The Dreamers III is out now via Dreamville/Interscope Records. Get it here.