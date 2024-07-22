Druski launched Coulda Been Records in 2019, described by Complex as “a satirical record label crafted for his IG Live talent-scouting show.” More recently, Druski aired his Coulda Been House reality show on YouTube, and now, the label’s viability is indisputable.

On Monday, July 22, Druski exclusively revealed to Billboard that he will stage his inaugural Coulda Fest at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on September 7. The comedy and music festival will feature Lil Baby, Kai Cenat, Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Yung Joc, Young Dro, Roscoe Dash, Navv Greene, Travis Porter, DJ Unk, Baby Drill, Baby Kia, Shop Boyz, Yung LA, F.L.Y., Rich Kidz, and Ugliest Rapper Alive.

“Coulda Fest won’t be a traditional music and comedy festival,” Druski told Billboard. “It’s going to be a celebration of Atlanta’s culture and a night full of hilarious sketches that bring us back to the special times in our city’s music history. This concept has never been done before, so I’m looking forward to bringing this vision to life.”

The event will be co-hosted by DC Young Fly, known for starring on Wild ‘N Out.

According to Druski’s Instagram announcement, the artist pre-sale is slated for Wednesday, July 24, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The code is “COULDA.” The general sale will take place on Friday, July 26. You can sign up for notifications here.