The Kid Laroi’s highly-anticipated debut studio album, The First Time, is set to drop this Friday, November 10. So far, he’s shared a plethora of records to give supporters a taste of the full-length project, including “Bleed,” “Love Again,” “Too Much” with Jung Kook and Central Cee, “Kids Are Growing Up,” to name a few.

Today (November 8), The Kid Laroi released yet another record from the forthcoming body of work. For this single, “What’s The Move,” The Kid Laroi teamed up with Future and Baby Drill. On the record, the musician gives their perspectives on emotional transparency under the bright lights of fame.

“What’s the move? / Tell me what it is / Pull up to the crib, walk in, I’m countin’ blues up with my b*tch / My baby, that’s my twin, gate outside, you can’t get in / Heart cold as my wrist, what I spent on that, one sixty / I’m doin’ the most, vacation off the coast / I’m at the crib, just me and my b*tch, security with the pole / And actually, you’re the one for me, I can’t let you go / Wear cargo pants, we pose / Windows open, we smoke the roach down,” rap The Kid Laroi in the opening verse.

Listen to The Kid Laroi’s new single “What’s The Move” with Future and Baby Drill.

The First Time is out 11/10 via Columbia. Find more information here.