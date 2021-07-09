Following his 2019 EP, Falling Man, which he described as a “death and rebirth” during an interview with Uproxx, Duckwrth wiped off the debris off himself to start a new chapter in his career. That would turn out to be his 2020 project, SuperGood, an effort that made the fall and rise discussed on his 2019 project, at least somewhat worth it. Now, nearly a year removed from SuperGood, Duckwrth is preparing to share a new project with fans, but not without gracing them with a new video for his latest single, “Make U Go.”

The visual begins with Duckwrth cheerily walking through a park as he sings about a woman in his life and the good moments he hopes to bring to her. The camera soon pans away from him and next appears the woman in question on the screen. Duckwrth later returns to stand by her side while declaring the additional ways he plans to treat her right.

The “Make U Go” video arrives ahead of Duckwrth’s upcoming EP, SuperGood 8. The project will arrive in early September and it’s just a small bit of the music fans can expect from the singer in the coming future. Duckwrth is also slated to appear beside Cordae on “Settle The Score” from the upcoming soundtrack for the Space Jam: A New Legacy film.

You can watch the video for “Make U Go” above.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.