Gucci Mane protege Foogiano lends an assist to burgeoning Quality Control star Duke Deuce on “Spin,” the latest single from the fancy footwork flaunting Memphis native. While both have largely come to be recognized for their love of thunderous, menacing production, on “Spin,” the beat is much more laid-back, with smooth piano chords and shimmying snares backing their boastful bars.

The two rappers are the latest in a long line of rappers from Atlanta and Memphis to team up over the years. Although Atlanta received much of the credit for the “crunk” movement in the early 2000s, in truth, the style originated 391 miles west of the ATL with groups like Three-6-Mafia and 8Ball & MJG. The stylistic similarities and relative close geography ensured strong chemistry between artists of both cities which continues today.

In fact, Duke Deuce first exploded onto the scene thanks to his insistence that “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” receiving big-name cosigns from pioneers of the subgenre like Juicy J, Lil Jon, and Project Pat on his song’s 2020 remix. Meanwhile, although Foogiano’s lineage stems from the trap movement propagated by his New 1017 bossman Gucci Mane, he fits right in on this lighter production, keeping the ATL-Memphis connection as strong as ever.

Foogiano is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.