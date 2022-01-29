Many legendary hip-hop acts have taken part in Verzuz battles: Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Dipset, The LOX, Ludacris, Nelly, DMX, Snoop Dogg, and more. Fans often debate which artists would make for a good duel. Recently, thanks to a post from Dr. Dre, many have wondered who should be pitted against Eminem. Swizz Beatz, who created Verzuz with Timbaland, mentioned Busta Rhymes as an opponent, but many disagreed with this recommendation.

"Busta Rhymes would EAT Eminem in a #VERZUZ battle!" — @E40 SAID WHAT HE SAID 🗣 pic.twitter.com/KlqjLYciYz — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) January 28, 2022

One of those people includes E-40, who shared his opinion on a proposed Eminem-Busta mash-up during a recent interview. “Busta Rhymes would eat Eminem in a Verzuz battle. I really believe that,” E-40 said. “Busta Rhymes goes crazy. Because, now, it’s turned into a performance type of situation. Busta Rhymes is animated. He got gas. He raps fast, all that. He do all that stuff that Eminem do. And Busta Rhymes got up-tempo slaps that get the party goin‘. Anytime you got up-tempo slaps, you’re gonna win.”

E-40 also made sure to highlight praise the other rapper. “Eminem is so legendary,” he noted. “You know, definitely. Can’t take nothing away from him. Great hits, great style—I mean, he’s legendary, he’s an icon …” He went on to say, “I feel like Busta Rhymes gots what it takes to bring it to the surface, man, to let people say, ‘Damn, I didn’t even know he had all these hits, man’ …” he said. “The stuff he did with Mariah (Carey) and the stuff he did with Craig Mack, and he got his own slaps, bro. And he’s animated.”

You can listen to E-40’s comments in the video above.