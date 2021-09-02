Verzuz will be keeping things in New York for the time being as the platform announced its next battle for fans to enjoy. Fat Joe and Ja Rule will be bringing their talents to the table for a head-to-head matchup on September 14. The battle will once again be a live in-person event, as Verzuz is giving fans the opportunity to purchase tickets to watch Fat Joe and Ja Rule play their classic records in a venue that has yet to be revealed.

Summer ain’t over!! @FATJOE VS @JARULE 🗽🗽🗽 TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH See it LIVE in person 🔥 tickets available Tuesday, 9/7 6PM PT / 9PM ET Watch in the @triller app, on your TV with the @fitetv app, or on our IG. Drinks by @Ciroc #VERZUZ #TrillerVerz pic.twitter.com/xf3V9B3iGJ — VERZUZ (@verzuzonline) September 2, 2021

The announcement comes after Verzuz held an epic battle between The LOX and Dipset, and it ended up being one of the most exciting battles that the platform has held since its inception back in March 2020. At its conclusion, many picked The LOX as the winners of the night as Jadakiss emerged as the battle’s star thanks to a number of memorable moments. LeBron James even called Jadakiss the most underrated hip-hop artist of “all time” once the night came to an end.

As for Fat Joe and Ja Rule, the announcement comes after the former played tracks from his past and present during a NPR Tiny Desk concert. As for Ja Rule, he’s been fairly quiet on the music side of things but he recently auctioned off an NFT of the viral cheese sandwich and a painting from his infamous Fyre Festival.

Tickets for hopeful attendees go on sale September 7. You can take a look at the flyer for Ja Rule and Fat Joe’s Verzuz above.