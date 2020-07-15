Snoop Dogg And DMX Are Facing Off In A ‘Verzuz’ Battle

The Verzuz livestream battles have become a hit during the pandemic. The events have drawn some important names to the virtual stage, and now two of the biggest rap stars of the ’90s and beyond are set to take part in the next one: Snoop Dogg and DMX will face off in a “battle of the dogs” on July 22.

Both rappers have had storied careers. DMX’s first five studio albums topped the Billboard 200 chart, while Snoop’s first three did the same. Snoop also has a handful of No. 1 singles. His only one as a lead artist was 2004’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” As a featured artist, his chart-toppers include Akon’s “I Wanna Love You” and Katy Perry’s “California Gurls.” Overall, he has had eight top-five singles. DMX’s biggest chart success was “Party Up (Up in Here),” which peaked at No. 27. He also featured on The Lox’s “Money, Power & Respect,” which topped out at No. 17.

Like the Verzuz showdowns that have come before, it’s all friendly in nature. DMX posted about it on Instagram, and Snoop took to the comments to write, “Doggs4life.” Before posting the promotional image himself as well, Snoop shared a photo of himself with DMX and also wrote, “Doggs4life.”