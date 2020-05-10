Getty Image
Nelly And Ludacris Will Go Head-To-Head In The Next ‘Versuz’ Battle And Fans Are Overjoyed

Saturday night, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu graced us with their presence for the latest Instagram battle on Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s Versuz platform. Sharing their 20 best songs in a peaceful and enlightening battle, fans were overjoyed by the overall experience as it proved to be much smoother and problem-free than previous battles. Following their battle, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz hopped on Instagram Live to announce who would take part in the next ‘Versuz’ battle, and to say the least, fans are very excited.

Nelly and Ludacris will go head-to-head in a battle of their own this Saturday, May 16. Making the proud announcement, Swizz said “We’re not done, we’re just getting started. ATL! St. Louis! Country Grammar vs. Southern Hospitality. I hope you ready.”

While Nelly and Ludacris have stayed out of the music lane in recent years, minus Ludacris’ contribution to Usher’s “SexBeat,” both artists are legends in the hip-hop scene and have plenty of music to showcase all to make for an entertaining battle.

Upon hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to showcase their excitement, many of which found them heading back to the 2000s to emulate the clothing and style in order to appropriately prepare themselves for the battle. Others shared who they believed would come out as the winner at the battle’s conclusion.

Check about the video above to hear Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s announcement.

