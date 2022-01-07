Earl Sweatshirt Drops ‘Titanic’ And Shares The ‘Sick!’ Tracklist

The January 14th release date for Earl Sweatshirt’s new project Sick! is fast approaching. We’ve already heard two cuts from Sick! in the out spaced-existential “2010” and the sprawling “Tabula Rasa” featuring Armand Hammer. Now today, Earl has dropped a third cut in “Titanic,” and shared the tracklist to the project due out next week.

Produced by Black Noise, “Titanic” is a succinct statement, with Earl spitting straight through the under two minute cut with gems like: “Yes sir, think I already feel it. Sweatshirt, ’cause you know how revenge, is best served / Cold dish.”

The ten cuts on the tracklist show only two guest features. Along with Armand Hammer on “Tabula Rasa,” Detroit rapper Zelooperz appears on a track called “Vision.” And for what it’s worth, considering both “Titanic” and “2010” come in at around two minutes, and one of the album’s tracks is an intermission (“Lobby”), what comes out on the 14th could very well be the 21-minute album that the Alchemist referenced last September when he said “I couldn’t even describe it… that would be a disservice to it.”

Listen to “Titanic” above and check out the Sick! tracklist below.

1. “Old Friend”

2. “2010”

3. “Sick!”

4. “Vision” Feat. Zelooperz

5. “Tabula Rasa” Feat. Armand Hammer

6. “Lye”

7. “Lobby (Int)”

8. “God Laughs”

9. “Titanic”

10. “Fire In The Hole”

Sick is out 1/14 via Tan Cressida/Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

