Atlanta-based rap due continues to explore their surreal Mirrorland world with the animated “Avenue” video. The second video in their animated series after “La La Challenge,” “Avenue” finds WowGr8 and Olu in the aftermath of their plane crash from the first video, pursued by flying monkeys and cruising in a hovercraft through a surreal cityscape with weirdly erotic posters on the walls and a giant tornado in the distance.

As in the previous video, the illustrations are created by McKay Felt, with direction by Strangeloop Studios, who have also created visual productions for Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, and Tokimonsta. The psychedelic imagery continues to reflect the weird, Wizard Of Oz-inspired aesthetic the duo cooked up for their Dreamville debut, which encompassed videos like “Up” and “Swivel.”

The duo’s own releases have, of course, been sandwiched between their appearances on songs from the Dreamville compilation, Revenge Of The Dreamers III, leading them to pop up in videos like “Sacrifices” and “Down Bad,” but those appearances helped them secure their first platinum plaque, so they were probably worth taking some time off from promoting Mirrorland. Now that their animated videos have gotten a handle on revealing their mythical creation, the real fun will be seeing where they end up next.

Watch the “Avenue” video above.

