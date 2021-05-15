This fall will mark two years since Earthgang dropped their debut album, Mirrorland. If the Atlanta rap duo had it their way, Earthgang’s sophomore album, titled Ghetto Gods, would already be in the hands of their awaiting supporters. Unfortunately for everyone involved, a bit more patience will need to be exercised, but in the meantime, supporters of the rap duo can enjoy Earthgang’s remix of Drake and Rick Ross’ “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” which they released on Saturday.

Wowgr8 and Johnny Venus depart from their usual soulful spirits as the former dives deep into introspection while the latter reflects on the past years of his life. Venus’ verse seemingly addresses the delayed album.

“Release date is what I’m waiting on / Interscope gotta crunch the numbers,” he raps. “This industry is flooded with mindless muddles cause lies sell / The ugly truth might not bring in the money / Don’t they know it’s real sh*t the people want? / A pause from the pill-pop subscription joint.”

Aye we dropping same day @JColeNC Dropping. — EARTHGANG #MIRRORLAND OUT NOW GHETTO GODS OTW! (@EarthGang) February 1, 2021

Is this thing one? 🗣🗣 May 14th it is then..🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/2NP5IxB5Ux — EARTHGANG #MIRRORLAND OUT NOW GHETTO GODS OTW! (@EarthGang) May 6, 2021

For those asking why Ghetto Gods didn’t drop!! Loading 📶 our truth shortly via @YouTube #LemonPepperFreestyle pic.twitter.com/2lPeRD5P0l — EARTHGANG #MIRRORLAND OUT NOW GHETTO GODS OTW! (@EarthGang) May 15, 2021

Back in February, the rappers revealed the project would arrive the same day as J. Cole’s next full-length effort. That turned out to be Cole’s The Off-Season which dropped on Friday. That day came and went, however, without Earthgang’s new album. As a result, they opted to share their “truth” through the new freestyle “for those asking why Ghetto Gods didn’t drop.”

You can press play on the remix in the video above.