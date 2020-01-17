On the same night the Dreamville released the Director’s Cut of their 2019 compilation album, Revenge of the Dream III, EarthGang’s Olu took his soulful talents alongside Tiana Major9 to The Late Night With Stephen Colbert to perform their “Collide” collaboration.

The duo has been on a performance tour of sorts with the song, performing it at the 2019 Soul Train Awards as well as the 2019 Billbaord Women In Music Awards. With the track gaining traction thanks to its home on the Queen And Slim soundtrack, Olu and Tiana Major9 continue their promotion of the song with their latest set on The Late Night With Stephen Colbert.

Taking the stage first, Olu begins the set as colorful flowers serve as the stage’s backdrop. Soon, the camera pans right where viewers find TianaMajor making her soulful entrance to the performance. A duet is formed and Olu and Tiana Major9 journey as two lovebirds on cloud nine. The audience is left to sit in awe at the two as they make love look like the most beautiful thing in the world.

The performance also arrived the same day Earthgang was announced as one of the many performers for June’s Governor’s Ball.

To watch the performance, press play on the video above.