Earthgang is fresh off the release of their debut major label album, Mirrorland, which came out in September. Now the Atlanta duo has guested on The Tonight Show to perform a medley of two album highlights, “This Side” and “Bank.” Joined by The Roots, their performance began as a smooth R&B jam before transitioning into upbeat trap. The Roots know how to work well with the duo’s psychedelic sound, as they’ve proven over their years on The Tonight Show that they can perform in just about any style.

While introducing the performance, Jimmy Fallon showed off a golden money gun that the band gave him off-camera. There is a backstage video of the gifting, though, and naturally, Fallon was excited to receive the money gun and try it out. Chris Evans, one of the show’s guests last night, is also seen in the background enjoying the contraption.

Jimmy Fallon was super excited to get a Dreamville money gun from EarthGang 💸💵💸💵 pic.twitter.com/uk6KOu3aLp — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 5, 2019

Earthgang is also in the middle of a tour in support of Mirrorland. They’re in Santa Cruz tonight, and between now and the end of the month, they’ll also stop in Arizona, Oregon, Canada, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Watch Earthgang perform a medley of “This Side” and “Bank” on The Tonight Show above, and read our review of Mirrorland here.