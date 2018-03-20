Getty Image

Ed Sheeran is at the stage of his life where he pretty much gets to do what he wants. Even as his work nabs Grammy awards and millions of sales, he’s also collaborating with some of the most prestigious names in the industry, including Beyonce and Taylor Swift. But one place where Sheeran’s success isn’t necessarily helping him is in his own backyard, as the singer is clashing with his local wildlife as he attempts to build a garden chapel.

As The Sun reports, Sheeran’s plans call for building a 12-meter structure that many speculate will host the wedding between himself and girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, but things hit a snag when neighbors lodged several complaints. The 24-person capacity venue is criticized because the area near Framlingham, in the eyes of residents, doesn’t need another church, but also for ecological reasons. It seems that Sheeran’s property is home to one of the area’s largest populations of great crested newts, which are a protected species.

According to The Guardian, these little creatures are known for halting developments, often to some resentment because they aren’t as ostensibly cute as some other protected species. But, cuteness shouldn’t really be in play when discussing how human structures affect the surrounding environment. For now, the project is up for a full environmental review before plans can continue, with the very real possibility that Sheeran’s dream wedding could be hindered by amphibians. Sheeran’s plans do acknowledge the existence of the newts at a neighboring pond, but contest that Sheeran’s own garden and pond would make a poor environment for the newts.

Until the review is complete, control of Sheeran’s own garden remains up in the air.