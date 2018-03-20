Ed Sheeran And A Population Of Newts Are In A Showdown For Control Of His Garden

#Ed Sheeran
Deputy Music Editor
03.20.18

Getty Image

Ed Sheeran is at the stage of his life where he pretty much gets to do what he wants. Even as his work nabs Grammy awards and millions of sales, he’s also collaborating with some of the most prestigious names in the industry, including Beyonce and Taylor Swift. But one place where Sheeran’s success isn’t necessarily helping him is in his own backyard, as the singer is clashing with his local wildlife as he attempts to build a garden chapel.

As The Sun reports, Sheeran’s plans call for building a 12-meter structure that many speculate will host the wedding between himself and girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, but things hit a snag when neighbors lodged several complaints. The 24-person capacity venue is criticized because the area near Framlingham, in the eyes of residents, doesn’t need another church, but also for ecological reasons. It seems that Sheeran’s property is home to one of the area’s largest populations of great crested newts, which are a protected species.

According to The Guardian, these little creatures are known for halting developments, often to some resentment because they aren’t as ostensibly cute as some other protected species. But, cuteness shouldn’t really be in play when discussing how human structures affect the surrounding environment. For now, the project is up for a full environmental review before plans can continue, with the very real possibility that Sheeran’s dream wedding could be hindered by amphibians. Sheeran’s plans do acknowledge the existence of the newts at a neighboring pond, but contest that Sheeran’s own garden and pond would make a poor environment for the newts.

Until the review is complete, control of Sheeran’s own garden remains up in the air.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ed Sheeran
TAGSED SHEERAN

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP