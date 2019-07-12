Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After much teasing, Ed Sheeran’s new album No. 6 Collaborations Project has finally been released, meaning that new songs from a lot of significant artists are now out. Now he has celebrated the album’s release by sharing a video for the Travis Scott-featuring “Antisocial.” In the clip, the two wear a lot of different hats — sometimes literally — as they act out a bunch of different scenes referencing various movies, like Edward Scissorhands, The Martian, and plenty of others.

Sheeran also shared a 50-minute interview with Charlemagne Tha God, in which he talks about every track on the record and more. He said the song is about “having the anxiety of being in a club.” He also spoke about his similarities with Scott, saying, “He struck me as someone I had a lot in common with. He doesn’t seem to me to be the type of person that’s chasing fame. I think it’s all to better himself as an artist.”

Watch Sheeran and Scott’s “Antisocial” video above, and check out the Charlemagne Tha God interview below.

No. 6 Collaborations Project is out now via Asylum/Atlantic. Get it here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.