Eddy Baker Gives A Gritty Performance Of The ‘The Gutter’ For ‘UPROXX Sessions’

After turning all the way up with 1TakeJay, going on a five-finger discounted shopping trip with idontknowjeffery, and getting ghoulish with Dana Dentata, UPROXX Sessions goes to “The Gutter” with our latest guest, Ontario, California rapper Eddy Baker.

Active since 2012, the 28-year-old Baker is a former member of the now-defunct buzzing blog era group Raider Klan and one half of the rap duo Healthy Boyz with Chilly Sosa. He’s also a member of Memphis rapper Xavier Wulf’s Seshollowaterboyz quartet, which also consists of Bones and Chris Travis. He’s about as productive as any rapper can be in the modern streaming era, with around 18 projects under his belt since 2012, three of which were released during 2019 (No Rest For The Wicked, I Hope This Helps E.P., and I Got High As F*** & Forgot I Made These Songs (Side A)).

Watch Eddy’s gritty performance of the “The Gutter” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s new performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.