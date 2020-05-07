El-P stays making moves. Even with the release of Run The Jewels 4 about as imminent as it gets without an official release date, the man named El Producto still found time to score the upcoming Capone biopic starring Tom Hardy. With the film releasing in a little less than a week, El-P shared some news about his score for it, saying that it’s coming soon in a recent tweet teasing its song titles.

Capone original score coming soon pic.twitter.com/fFTu9iTPdE — el-p (@therealelp) May 7, 2020

Capone, which is directed and written by Chronicle director Josh Trank, is just the latest film to get a score composed by El-P. In March 2018, El-P shared the full version of his rejected score for Blade Runner 2049 on Twitter.

But El-P’s day job is still pumping out jams as part of Run The Jewels with Killer Mike. The duo recently released the video for the lead single from their upcoming fourth album “Ooh La La” and teased a song called “The Yankee And The Brave” on Instagram. Meanwhile, El-P has kept busy waiting for sample clearances to finish the project by starting a podcast about movies with his wife, comedian Emily Panic. That leaves plenty of Run The Jewels-related content for fans to enjoy while they wait for the album to drop.

Watch the trailer for Capone above.