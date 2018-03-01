Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Elijah Ocean makes warm, homespun Americana that spans the country’s expanse, from his origins in the east coast harbors of New York and Maine, and moving all the way through his more recent encampment on the west coast, out in Los Angeles. Following up his last album, 2017’s self-titled release Elijah Ocean, he recently shared the one-off track, “Down This Road,” a song that is an overt homage to the styling of Tom Petty. Today, we’re premiering the video for the song, which kicks off a mini west coast tour for Ocean.

Check out his story of the song, in his own words, along with those tour dates, below, and watch the clip above.