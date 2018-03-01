Elijah Ocean makes warm, homespun Americana that spans the country’s expanse, from his origins in the east coast harbors of New York and Maine, and moving all the way through his more recent encampment on the west coast, out in Los Angeles. Following up his last album, 2017’s self-titled release Elijah Ocean, he recently shared the one-off track, “Down This Road,” a song that is an overt homage to the styling of Tom Petty. Today, we’re premiering the video for the song, which kicks off a mini west coast tour for Ocean.
Check out his story of the song, in his own words, along with those tour dates, below, and watch the clip above.
“Down This Road” is a song I co-wrote with my keyboardist Zach Jones over the course of 3 years. It’s about lifelong relationships, traveling and deja vu.
We shot the video on an early 90s Panasonic VHS camcorder in Redlands California and in a warehouse in downtown Hollywood. There are also shots of the band performing at Highland Park Bowl during our February residency. We chose the VHS medium because of the nostalgia it can invoke in our generation. My family always shot our home videos on a similar camera when I was a kid and there’s no mistaking that look. It brings me right back!
I like the idea of there not being an obvious decade it takes place in. I’m playing a 60s Vox 12-string guitar and it looks like the 90s, yet it’s modern. There’s no storyline in the video. I just wanted to capture the way the band looks and interacts with each other when we hang out. It was directed by my wife Chell Stephen. I love working with her because she totally gets my vibe and I can just let her do her thing and trust it’ll be great.
