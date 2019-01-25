Danielle Ernst

Singer-songwriter Ella Vos has made a career out of being honest. Her 2017 LP Words I Never Said took inspiration from the 2016 political climate, with Vos writing clearly and beautifully about what it was like being a woman and raising a child in such turbulent times. The songs obviously strike a chord — her song “White Noise,” with its remixed and original versions, has racked up a combined 63 million streams on Spotify.

Vos’ new EP, Watch And Wait, takes the same thoughtful consideration she demonstrated on her 2017 project to a more individual struggle. Vos was diagnosed with lymphoma after the release of Words I Never Said, and the singer spent much of the next year writing from waiting rooms and hospitals as she received treatment. (She’s healthy now.) Watch And Wait gives a voice to this liminal period, between the worst of it and waiting for things to get better.

“[The EP is] very in the moment,” Vos said. “I even still kind of feel like that now. It’s weird. It’s kind of scary to talk about the songs because I still kind of feel like I’m in the middle of it.”

Like Words I Never Said, the new EP is colored by the experience of being a woman in today’s world. Last year, “wellness” took a huge leap into the mainstream, as the popularity of skincare products skyrocketed due to Instagram promotion and beauty blogs. Like Vos said, it’s hard to talk about it because we’re still in that moment, but varying definitions of “self-care” were a huge buzzword in 2018. But self-care takes a different meaning when it’s not just a luxurious face lotion, and you’re taking care of your body and health to try and stay alive. Body positivity and self-love look different when your body is not functioning as you wish it would. When you’re sick and feeling badly, loving and accepting yourself as you are can be a hard sell.

“It’s easy to practice self-acceptance when you feel like what you’re accepting isn’t something that’s actually holding you back in life,” Vos said. “Self-acceptance is multifaceted, it’s not just a simple mindset. It takes a lot of effort and time and studying and research to know how to do that. I thought about that a lot, looking back at my lyrics now. I really hear myself searching, and trying to do this thing that it feels like it’s a norm in society to practice. But it just feels so different than I thought it would.”

Vos’ song “Ocean,” one of the EP’s lead tracks, is an excellent demonstration of that self-healing practice. On the song, Vos uses the metaphor of ocean waves to describe both strength and a lack of control — you think they’d be polar opposites, but the natural chaos of a giant, erupting ocean wave proves that strength and wildness can exist simultaneously. The song isn’t cathartic musically — it’s too soft and gentle to be a fire-starter. But when you listen to the expressive exhale of the lyrics, you can hear Vos putting herself back together, and start to feel yourself healing, too.

“It’s funny, because when I was writing that chorus, when I write about feeling broken, I didn’t realize at the time that part of that growing and learning from hardships is you kind of do have to be broken a little bit, so you can be put together anew,” Vos said. “That brokenness that I was feeling at the time was kind of a gift, because I knew where bottom was, and I knew where I wanted to go next.”