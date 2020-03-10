It’s starting to look like Coachella will be postponed this year, if reports are to be believed. If that news is made official, it ought to please Elon Musk, who took to Twitter last night to throw shade at one of the world’s biggest festivals.

Musk wrote in a series of tweets, “Coachella should postpone itself until it stops sucking. Too much corporate sponsorship killed the vibe. Was good maybe 5 or 6 years ago when you could wonder around & find great unknown bands.”

Credit to whoever runs the Coachella Twitter account, because they fired back with the perfect response. They shared a photo of Jaden Smith performing from on top of a suspended Tesla car during his 2019 Coachella set and, not once doubting their vibe, captioned the post, “lol.” Musk (who is CEO of Tesla, of course) had no choice but to respect the comeback, as he responded, “Ok fine, that was good haha.”

Jaden, meanwhile, was just trying to keep the peace, tweeting, “:) @elonmusk I Love You @coachella I Love You.”

Musk shared other thoughts about Coachella and festivals more broadly while he was on the subject. Somebody asked if Burning Man is still worthwhile, and Musk answered, “Yes, for now.” He was also asked about what artists he has discovered at Coachella, and he wrote, “Lucent Dossier in 2011 & I think I saw @Grimezsz in 2012 but didn’t realize who it was until later.”

Meanwhile, Musk is getting ready to be a dad, as Grimes recently announced her pregnancy and has confirmed that Musk is the father of the child.