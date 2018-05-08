Getty Image

As always, the Met Gala featured a ton of stunning looks, including some from hip-hop’s finest. Alternative indie pop showed up in a big way, too: Specifically, Grimes was part of one of the least expected pairings of the evening when she walked the red carpet with Elon Musk, a man who recently launched a car into space. If the two look pretty comfortable with each other, that’s because they’re reportedly dating, and as Page Six notes, the story of how they met is weird and cute.

About a month ago, Musk was preparing to tweet a pun combining Roko’s Basilisk, a thought experiment about artificial intelligence taking over the world, and Rococo, an 18th-century French baroque style. Little did Musk know that Grimes’ 2015 video for “Flesh Without Blood” features a character named Rococo Basilisk, and she said of it at the time, “I don’t know if you’ve heard of Roko’s Basilisk. [The character] is doomed to be eternally tortured by an artificial intelligence, but she’s also kind of like Marie Antoinette.”