The coronavirus pandemic has delayed many plans for a number of acts in the music industry. Fans have grown impatient with Cardi B as they await the arrival of her sophomore album’s lead single, one that won’t be received for a while thanks to the virus. Kehlani also revealed that a release date was set for her upcoming album, but the virus stopped her from completing “any of our plans or move forward with the album at the moment.”

Adding onto the list of acts who have anticipated delays with their work, Run The Jewels hoped that the virus would not force them to delay the release of their upcoming album, Run The Jewels 4, but it seems like that is no longer the case. El-P posted a video to his Instagram with a caption that read, “DAY 12 OF SOCIAL DISTANCING DONT ASK WHEN IT DROPS WE DONT KNOW YET WE WILL SOON IN THE MEANTIME PUNCH A HOLE IN THE WALL TO THIS SH*T.”

While the caption is newsworthy in itself, the video that El-P posted is as well. Staring into the camera for a few seconds, El-P then turns it around to a speaker as he presses play on his computer. Viewers can then hear Killer Mike roar out of the speaker as he begins rapping over a raucous beat. Immediately following Killer Mike’s verse, El-P gave fans a taste of his own verse on the song before quickly ending the preview.

