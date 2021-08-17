It’s been nearly two decades since Eminem made his film debut in the box office hit 8 Mile, and he’s now ready to work on another acting project. The rapper has now accepted one of his first acting roles since 8 Mile, and it’s in 50 Cent‘s upcoming Starz TV show Black Mafia Family.

50 confirmed the news of Em’s role on Instagram. The rapper is set to portray the famed FBI informant White Boy Rick, aka Richard Wershe Jr., who was convicted of drug charges and sentenced to life in prison at just 17 years old. Wershe was officially released in 2020, and the 2018 eponymous film starring Matthew McConaughey told his story.

Speaking about Em’s involvement in the upcoming series, 50 wrote: “Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem. Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this sh*t is out of here.”

Eminem has just a few acting credits on his IMDb page since 8 Mile (aside from music videos): He’s been on Crank Yankers, Funny People, Entourage, and The Interview.

Em isn’t the only rapper 50 Cent is enlisting the help of for his TV series. Last year, the rapper implored Rick Ross to use his track 2010 “BMF” on the show, which would be a fitting addition seeing as the title is already the same. Ross accepted, but on one bizarre condition: 50 Cent had to agree to promote Wingstop on his Instagram page. Ross owns a number of Wingstop storefronts, so he said he’ll agree to clear the track for 50’s Starz show, but first wants to “profit off of him.”