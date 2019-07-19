Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The partnership between Buffalo, New York’s Griselda Records and Eminem’s Shady Records has started to bear fruit, as Eminem links up with Griselda’s Conway on the latter’s new single, “Bang.” The single is the first from Conway’s long-awaited, upcoming solo album. Check it out above.

Beginning Conway’s leering menace and ending with Eminem’s frenetic reflection, the production team of Beat Butcha, Daringer, Eminem, and Luis Resto craft a beat that morphs and evolves to suit each rapper’s unique delivery. Where Conway’s verse has a measured pace and almost careless animosity to it, Eminem’s cadence dashes and skips through complicated clumps of wordplay as he reminisces about the good old days, when he was on top of the world.

Em’s been pretty busy of late, offering his services to a number of features in the past few months. He previously linked up with superfan Logic on “Homicide” from Logic’s Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind album, then he and 50 Cent popped up on “Remember The Name” from Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations. At this rate, it seems as if it’s only a matter of time before he jumps on one of the half-dozen “Old Town Road” remixes supposedly in the works and really makes heads explode.