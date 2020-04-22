Eminem Donates Cups Of His ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ To Detroit Hospital Workers

As the coronavirus crisis winds on, the frontline healthcare workers providing care to patients — of both COVID-19 and other, more mundane medical maladies — have become more important than ever. Eminem — who recently celebrated his 12th year of sobriety — has joined the chorus of voices praising medical workers, as well as providing them with a more solid show of his appreciation, inspired by one of his most iconic lyrics.

“Mom’s Spaghetti” has become the dish most associated with the rapper, after the fan-favorite intro of his 8 Mile soundtrack hit, “Lose Yourself.” Em’s opened pop-up restaurants at festivals serving the signature dish and yesterday, delivered several bowls of Mom’s Spaghetti to workers at Detroit’s DMC Hospital to ensure they stay well-fed through their shifts. Fans on social media shared photos of the the cups, which bored the message “Thank you, frontline caregivers.”

Eminem Donated Spaghetti Cups to DMC Hospital Healthcare Workers in Detroit Tonight pic.twitter.com/aozKJpiLxr — RileyTaugor :( (@RileyTaugor) April 21, 2020

The gift was similar to ones provided by other hip-hop stars, including Cardi B, who provided 20,000 meal supplements to medical workers in New York, while Kanye West donated a quarter million Chick Fil-A meals to those in need. Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Rihanna donated $2 million to provide daycare, food, and learning materials to healthcare workers’ and first responders’ children.

Check out photos from healthcare workers above.