Kendrick Lamar’s newly released fifth album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is this weekend’s biggest release. It’s the rapper’s first full-length release since 2017’s Damn., and the wait for a new body of work was undoubtedly seen through the project’s first-day numbers. According to Apple Music, the album earned the most first-day streams for an album released in 2022. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is also set to debut at No. 1 on the albums chart next week. Until then, fans will continue to indulge in the project, and one of those people is Eminem, who took to Twitter to share some love for the album.

Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I'm speechless. — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 15, 2022

In a rare tweet, Eminem praised Kendrick’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers with a message to his longtime friend and collaborator Dr. Dre. “Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f*cking ridiculous,” Eminem wrote. “I’m speechless.” Dr. Dre isn’t credited on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, but he does own Aftermath, the label that both Kendrick and Eminem are signed to. Despite this, Eminem and Kendrick only have one collaboration together, that being “Love Game” from the former’s 2013 album The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

As for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, it arrives with 18 songs and features from Blxst, Amand Reifer, Sampha, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sam Dew, Tanna Leone, and Beth Gibbons of Portishead. Kendrick also recently released a video for “N95” and it featured an appearance from Baby Keem.

em>Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out now via PgLang/TDE/Aftermath/Interscope. You can stream it here.

