Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Was Reportedly Hospitalized After A Suicide Attempt

Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott, reportedly attempted suicide last month but survived the incident.

TMZ reports that according to law enforcement sources, police and emergency workers responded to a call of a suicidal person at Scott’s Michigan home on July 30. Scott apparently had to be restrained due to her combative behavior and was so violent that paramedics were unable to check her vitals. She appeared to have cut herself, due to multiple small lacerations on the back of her leg and the “good amount” of blood that was on the floor. She was rushed to the hospital for medical and psychological evaluation and is now reportedly recovering at home.

If the report is accurate, this isn’t the first time that Scott attempted suicide. Speaking about one of those attempts in 2016, in which Scott intentionally crashed a car, she said, “I sat at the end of a road where I knew that no one else but myself would get hurt. Yes, I drank, I took pills, and I hit the gas and aimed for a pole. I apologized immensely. I did not expect to even make it through that. I told [first responders] that I tried to do this on purpose, and I’m so sorry. I never lied to them. I told them everything that I did.”