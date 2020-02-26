Eminem’s Godzilla Challenge Has Fans Racing To Keep Up With His Light Speed Flow

On “Godzilla” from Eminem’s new album Music To Be Murdered By, the rapper launches into a warp speed flow that some are calling one of the fastest-rapped verses ever. Yesterday, he challenged his fans to see if they could keep up and the response was enthusiastic. Em posted the challenge to the popular lip-sync app Triller, but it didn’t take long for it to migrate to Twitter and Instagram, where fans did their best to sputter their way through the tongue-tying, oxygen-defying verse hoping to gain Eminem’s notice and win one of his promised prizes.

“Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em” @triller #GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it? Reposting + got prizes for my favorites. https://t.co/jWfW83X7P8 pic.twitter.com/jKMpJH7nw7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 25, 2020

Eminem spoke on the difficulty level of verses like the one on “Godzilla” recently during a chat with Kxng Crooked on the latter’s Youtube show. While hanging out in the studio, the two traded stories about their favorite verses on Music To Be Murdered By and Eminem admitted that he feels like a “guest” when it comes to hip-hop. He also expressed a similar sentiment on his friend Royce Da 5’9’s new album, The Allegory, during a skit called “Perspective.”

However, when it comes to Eminem’s songs, it might be tough for him to top the emotional “Lose Yourself” from his 2002 8 Mile soundtrack. After his surprise performance of the track at the Oscars recently, sales of the song shot up almost 2,000 percent. While the fast rap gimmick is certainly impressive, it seems fans will always gravitate to content that they can relate to first and foremost.

Watch more “Godzilla” challenge videos below.