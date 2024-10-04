Benzino is a legend in the hip-hop culture. So, is “Luka & Kyrie” rapper Eminem. But, their longstanding feud is even more iconic. For years, the duo have gone back-and-forth in song and online. However, fans will be pleased to know that their tension will not impact their children (Uproxx cover star Coi Leray and Hailie Jade).

After Eminem announced that he would soon be a grandfather, courtesy of Hailie, like the world Benzino shared his reaction to the news. But, instead of taking a jab at his forever foe, he congratulated him in an Instagram live broadcast (viewable here).

“Somebody found out that they’re going to be a grandfather,” he said. “And irony is even though he said, ‘Nobody wants to hear their grandfather rap’ [a reference to the hook from Em’s Benzino diss song, “Nail In The Coffin”], I still wanna send out a congratulations to Eminem and his daughter Hailie on the news that she is about to give birth, and he’s about to be a grandad. I think this is a good time to put this behind us and let’s try to enjoy life and try to make some type of statement right now. I’m not doing this for no joke. I truly want to congratulate him and his daughter.”

He then continued, saying: “I’m not one yet, but I’m sure that day will come, and I’ll be proud just like he is. With all the craziness that’s going on, we need some peace, we need a statement so we can move forward. There it is. Congratulations to Eminem and Hailie, and let me know what the baby’s gonna be ’cause I definitely will send a gift for the baby shower, man. I’m sure you’ll make a great-grandfather. Love, bro.”