Eminem Is Still Going After Benzino For Some Reason On ‘Doomsday Pt. 2’ With Lyrical Lemonade

Eminem really wishes it was 2004. That’s the only reason I can think of why he’s still bothering with Benzino over 20 years later. Maybe he sees their old feud as a legendary, multi-generational saga like the Hatfields and McCoys, but it’s more like the plot of Grumpy Old Men. And it’s getting closer all the time (Em is now 51, while Benzino is 58), all while aging like the fish Max leaves in John’s car at the end. Spoilers for a 30-year-old movie, I guess.

Alas, here we are in 2024, with Eminem again dedicating several bars to his distaste for his age-old nemesis — arguably too many, although that’d be true of even one — on his new song “Doomsday Pt. 2” from Lyrical Lemonade’s new album All Is Yellow. “Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn’t laugh / What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe / Go at his neck,’ how the f*ck is that? How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have? / Arms so short he can’t even touch his hands / When they’re up above his head doin’ jumpin’ jacks.”

He goes on in this vein for another twelve bars (TWELVE!!), setting up an overly elaborate gay joke (booooo!) and a mildly witty reference to a 2023 Coi Leray interview where she was asked about collaborating with Eminem despite her dad.

Yes, Benzino lied about Michael Jackson praising him for dissing Eminem (sure, Ray) as recently as last April, but the only person still paying attention to that guy besides Coi is Eminem. Maybe just ignore him, Marshall, it’s not like either of you is getting anything out of this anymore. Today, we are all Coi Leray:

Rap beef is so washed and tired. Exhausting. Embarrassing. Just fucking over all corny as fuck. 🚮 — Coi (@coi_leray) January 26, 2024

In any event, you can check out the full song below and stream Everything Is Yellow here. For more current rap beefs, check out our tag.