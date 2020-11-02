Eminem Brings Back A Classic Song To Endorse Joe Biden

Joe Biden has racked up a bunch of celebrity endorsers in the lead-up to the election, and now Eminem has allowed the Biden campaign to use his music in a new ad.

The 45-second spot, titled “One Opportunity,” is full of B-roll, including black-and-white shots of things like a masked Biden at campaign events, a Biden campaign bus on the high way, farm land, cities, a sports stadium, families, firemen, doctors, and that sort of thing. The whole thing is scored by an edit of “Lose Yourself” that jumps from the intro (“Look, if you had one shot or one opportunity / To seize everything you ever wanted in one moment / Would you capture it, or just let it slip?”) to the chorus (“You better lose yourself in the music / The moment, you own it, you better never let it go / You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow / This opportunity comes once in a lifetime”).

Sharing the video on social media, Eminem wrote, “One opportunity… #Vote.”

Eminem, of course, has been famously critical of Biden’s opponent, Donald Trump. On “The Ringer” from Kamikaze, for example, Em raps, “‘Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him / Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists / I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.'” Those lyrics actually prompted a Secret Service investigation.

Watch the video above.