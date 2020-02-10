Eminem surprised the audience at the 2020 Oscars with a fiery performance of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself.” After a montage of the most iconic songs from the the history of film including “Don’t You Forget About Me” from The Breakfast Club and “Lady Marmalade” from Moulin Rouge, Eminem appeared on the stage flanked by a full orchestra to rip through his 8 Mile standout to the delight of the assembled stars. Check it out below.

Em, who has apparently become extremely fond of surprise releases, just dropped his 11th studio album, Music to Be Murdered By, in January, following up his 2019 surprise release of Kamikaze. While it’s been a while since he’s starred in a film himself, he’s maintained close ties to the Hollywood establishment thanks to both the iconic nature of his 2002 8 Mile hit and his role as executive producer on films like Bodied. He was also reportedly originally going to star in the 2015 Jake Gyllenhaal vehicle Southpaw, but pulled out after the film switched studios.

The Detroit rapper recently made another rare public appearance to support his friend and business partner 50 Cent, who was honored last month with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Press play of the video above to watch Eminem’s Oscars performance of “Lose Yourself.”