Getty Image
Music

Eminem’s New Lyrics About The Ariana Grande Concert Bombing Are Generating Controversy

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Eminem receiving criticism over his lyrics is nothing new, and now it is happening again. He just released a surprise new album, Music To Be Murdered By, and the album features a reference to the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, which happened at an Ariana Grande concert.

On “Unaccommodating,” which features Young MA, Eminem raps, “I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game / Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.”

The event was a tragedy that impacted many lives, so a lot of backlash has been directed towards Eminem since the album’s release just hours ago.

Figen Murray, whose son died during the bombing, wrote on Twitter, “Feels like he is piggybacking on the fame of Ariana grande and Justin bieber and says distasteful things about other celebrities. Not clever. Totally pointless. And before all Eminem fans pounce on me, I am not interested and will not engage.”

Murray has campaigned for Martyn’s Law (named after her son), which would bring airport-style security checks to concert venues. The new regulations have been approved in Manchester, and could soon be put into effect across the entire UK.

Meanwhile, an Eminem fan from Manchester wrote, “I’m a huge Eminem fan but the lyric about the Manchester bombing is so disrespectful. Possibly my all-time favourite artist has left me disappointed with such a bizarre and hurtful lyric aimed at my city.”

This actually isn’t the first time Eminem has referenced the bombing in his lyrics. In his a capella “Kick Off” freestyle from 2018, he rapped, “Squashed in between a brainwashing machine / Like an Islamic regime, a jihadist extreme radical / Suicide bomber that’s seeing / Ariana Grande sing her last song of the evening / And as the audience from the damn concert is leaving / Detonates the device strapped to his abdominal region / I’m not gonna finish that, for obvious reasons.”

Eminem, by the way, implored his fans to donate to the British Red Cross shortly after the bombing happened.

In a 2018 interview, Grande said of the bombing, “Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”

Find more reactions to Eminem’s controversial new lyrics below.

Music To Be Murdered By is out now via Shady Records/Aftermath/Interscope. Get it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
×