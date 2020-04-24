This morning, Eminem teased something when he revealed he was hopping on Sway In The Morning, as his tweet included the hashtag “#loveyourdj.” It turns out that Em appeared on his SiriusXM Shade45 to announce a contest, which will give out a lot of money to a lot of DJs.

People in the music industry have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic since most concerts and festivals have been canceled or postponed. So, Eminem and The Marshall Mathers Foundation are ready to help some of them out with the “Love Your DJ” contest, which is only open to DJs from his home state of Michigan. The first 500 DJs to submit their SoundCloud mixes will automatically receive a check for $313, which means a total of $156,500 will be dispersed.

Additionally, a panel of judges from Shady Records will select 15 grand prize winners, whose mixes will be given the chance to feature on Shade45, as a part of the “Love Your DJ Mixshow Takeover” beginning May 2. Mixes will be judged “on sound quality, originality, and texture of the entry, as it fits within the sound of Shade45 programming on SiriusXM.”

Also during the takeover, Eminem will host “Music To Be Quarantined By,” a show featuring hip-hop songs that Em thinks fans should listen to while at home. The show kicks off on May 2 at Noon ET on Shade45.

Find the full “Love Your DJ” contest rules here.