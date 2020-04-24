Getty Image
Music

Eminem Is Giving Money To 500 DJs With His ‘Love Your DJ’ Contest

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

This morning, Eminem teased something when he revealed he was hopping on Sway In The Morning, as his tweet included the hashtag “#loveyourdj.” It turns out that Em appeared on his SiriusXM Shade45 to announce a contest, which will give out a lot of money to a lot of DJs.

People in the music industry have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic since most concerts and festivals have been canceled or postponed. So, Eminem and The Marshall Mathers Foundation are ready to help some of them out with the “Love Your DJ” contest, which is only open to DJs from his home state of Michigan. The first 500 DJs to submit their SoundCloud mixes will automatically receive a check for $313, which means a total of $156,500 will be dispersed.

Additionally, a panel of judges from Shady Records will select 15 grand prize winners, whose mixes will be given the chance to feature on Shade45, as a part of the “Love Your DJ Mixshow Takeover” beginning May 2. Mixes will be judged “on sound quality, originality, and texture of the entry, as it fits within the sound of Shade45 programming on SiriusXM.”

Also during the takeover, Eminem will host “Music To Be Quarantined By,” a show featuring hip-hop songs that Em thinks fans should listen to while at home. The show kicks off on May 2 at Noon ET on Shade45.

Find the full “Love Your DJ” contest rules here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×