It’s been a minute since Eminem has put out new music — but the Detroit rapper has had quite an eventful past few weeks. Earlier this month, he made his Mom’s Spaghetti sauce available for purchase from online retailers, just two years after the namesake storefront opened in his hometown. Today (November 21), the “Lose Yourself” hitmaker announced he would be stepping into the video game realm.

In a teaser shared to Em’s Instagram account, the rapper teased involvement with the upcoming Fortnite finale event. The video clip shows an old-style television screen with the Fortnite logo flashing, then flashing Eminem’s signature backwards “E” logo.

The post’s caption reads “calling all grandmas 12.2.” alluding to a lyric from “Tone Deaf,” a song from his 2020 album, Music To Be Murdered By.

A snippet of the song plays in the video clip, specifically a line in which Em raps “I can make ‘orange’ rhyme with ‘banana’ /

Ornana / Eating pork rinds, sword fightin’ in pajamas / At the crib, playin’ Fortnite with your grandma.”

Though neither Fortnite nor Eminem have revealed the capacity to which the rapper is involved with the December 2 finale events, some leaks (per Forbes) have shown that Eminem skins will be available for players of the game.

You can see the teaser above.