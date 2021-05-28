At this point in his career, many of Eminem’s releases come as surprises to his fan base. This trend dates back to his 2018 album, Kamikaze, which arrived with no announcement. He did the same in 2020 with his eleventh album, Music To Be Murdered By, a project he later shared a deluxe reissue for with no promotion. Once again, Eminem is back to his surprising ways as he recruited a pair of names some may not have expected him to work with for a new remix. The Detroit rapper called up Jack Harlow and Cordae to collaborate with him on an updated take of “Killer.”

The original track can be found on the deluxe version of Music To Be Murdered By. The track’s production fits the young rappers like Harlow and Cordae more so than one would imagine it does Eminem, but the trio combats the D.A. Got That Dope-produced beat with ease for what proves to be a solid cross-generational collaboration. Harlow and Cordae lead the way with brief verses of their own before Eminem steps in to rap for nearly two straight minutes. In that time he delivers his trademark tongue-twisting bars and also confirms he and Snoop Dogg are on good terms following their past beef.

The remix comes after some decent activity from Harlow and Cordae. The latter launched his own label, Hi-Level Productions, and dropped his Just Until… EP while the former appeared on Saturday Night Live and a trailer for the third season of Call Of Duty: Warzone.

Hit play on the remix in the video above.

