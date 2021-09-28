Last week, rumors arose about new music from Eminem. Some believed it would be a new project. Some guessed The Marshall Mathers LP 3 was en route. Others believed it was just a song that involved the rapper’s frequent collaborator Skylar Grey. For those who went with the latter, there’s great news for you: you’re partially correct. As confirmed by those who saw an advance screening of the upcoming film Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, Eminem and Skylar Grey have a song on the soundtrack, and it’s also features rappers Polo G and Mozzy.

Dawg. That Polo g, Mozzy, Eminem, Skylar Grey song on the venom sound track 🔥🔥🔥 — Ace Morales (@aceismia) September 28, 2021

The untitled song can reportedly be heard during the end credits of the film. One fan took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the upcoming collaboration, writing, “Dawg. That Polo g, Mozzy, Eminem, Skylar Grey song on the venom sound track [three fire emojis].”

This month has been hellish… but I see the light at the end… can’t wait for October 1st… mark your calendar. pic.twitter.com/gfH8AdzKvt — Skylar Grey (@SkylarGrey) September 20, 2021

Rumors about the upcoming track first began earlier this month, when Mozzy’s manager teased a collaboration with Eminem. Polo G followed suit and told people to keep an eye out for something coming in October. Meanwhile Skylar Grey had a similar message of her own. “This month has been hellish,” she tweeted. “But I see the light at the end… can’t wait for October 1st… mark your calendar.”