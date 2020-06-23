Eminem has been in the rap game for a long time, and during his tenure, he has, to put it lightly, found himself in a beef or two. Another one started brewing recently thanks to an old Em verse that leaked. On an alternate version of Conway The Machine’s “Bang,” Eminem offers criticism of Joe Budden and of Diddy’s Revolt TV, rapping about the latter, “Shout to Puffy Combs, but f*ck Revolt / Y’all are like a f*cked up remote / Now I get it why our button’s broke.”

Naturally, Revolt caught wind of the diss, and they offered a response of their own. They got their point across using only a handful of words, including a choice expletive. Sharing an image of text, Revolt wrote on Instagram, “F*ck you too Eminem.” They also added in the caption, “Now back to our movement,” followed by a Black fist emoji.

On the song, Eminem said of Budden (who is a broadcaster with Revolt), “Tell this journalist stick to the stuff he knows / Like always running from Migos.” Budden hasn’t offered as direct of a response, but he seemed to address the situation on Twitter. Responding to a user who wrote, “[Budden] really been catching strays all week. Yo just be minding his business,” Budden tweeted, “I really just be trying to chill.”