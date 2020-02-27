Getty Image
Music

Fans Debate Whether Or Not Royce 5'9″ Has Surpassed Eminem As A Rapper

by:

Eminem and Royce 5’9″ have been attached together in some way, shape, or form for practically the duration of their careers. While the two spent the majority of their careers at odds, Em and Royce would reconcile their beef after the death of their mutual friend and D12 rapper, Proof. The two Detroit rappers would then collaborate for the first time in over a decade as Bad Meets Evil on the Hell: The Sequel EP. Since then, the two have continued to collaborate time and time again.

Throughout the years since Hell: The Sequel, Royce’s work has generally received higher praise than Eminem’s own and with both artists returning with albums this year, Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By and Royce’s The Allegory, fans have sparked a debate to decide the two artists’ rank and thanks to Royce’s mind-blowing freestyle on Power 106’s L.A. Leakers yesterday, a number of Twitter users are ready to hand over the crown to Royce.

A fairly divided debate, many Twitter users have declared that Royce has indeed surpassed Eminem in the rap department. They have also cited Royce’s L.A. Leakers as the defining moment for this, while others said their Bad Meets Evil EP was initial evidence of this claim.

Others weren’t so quick to give Royce the crown as they looked to make it clear that Royce was not as close in proximity to Eminem as many were making it out to be.

Whatever the stance in this argument may be, one thing is an almost sure fact. Eminem and Royce have enjoyed working together over the past decade and, assuming that remains the same, fans will have plenty more music to use in continued debates on this topic.

