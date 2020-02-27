Eminem and Royce 5’9″ have been attached together in some way, shape, or form for practically the duration of their careers. While the two spent the majority of their careers at odds, Em and Royce would reconcile their beef after the death of their mutual friend and D12 rapper, Proof. The two Detroit rappers would then collaborate for the first time in over a decade as Bad Meets Evil on the Hell: The Sequel EP. Since then, the two have continued to collaborate time and time again.

Throughout the years since Hell: The Sequel, Royce’s work has generally received higher praise than Eminem’s own and with both artists returning with albums this year, Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By and Royce’s The Allegory, fans have sparked a debate to decide the two artists’ rank and thanks to Royce’s mind-blowing freestyle on Power 106’s L.A. Leakers yesterday, a number of Twitter users are ready to hand over the crown to Royce.

A fairly divided debate, many Twitter users have declared that Royce has indeed surpassed Eminem in the rap department. They have also cited Royce’s L.A. Leakers as the defining moment for this, while others said their Bad Meets Evil EP was initial evidence of this claim.

Royce has fully surpassed Eminem in the rap department. If you told me back in 1998 that this would happen, I would have laughed right in your face and asked you to apologize. — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) February 26, 2020

Since 2011 we been sayin Royce is rappin better than Em… BME perfectly showcased that https://t.co/RbA4Wg7Haz — 🔟SONGS ABOUT YOU. (@Sabsda1) February 26, 2020

After years of deliberation…I whole heartedly rock with Royce more than Em. Not jabbing at Em’s legendary status but Royce’s bars have been more relatable to me. And his albums have become much more cohesive since Bad Meets Evil — Miles Louis (@_MilesLouis) February 26, 2020

I’d take Royce over Em for sure https://t.co/IH60DYKCv6 — RIVA (@WassupNile) February 26, 2020

Others weren’t so quick to give Royce the crown as they looked to make it clear that Royce was not as close in proximity to Eminem as many were making it out to be.

Like I said…you smoking that sherm. You should hear them together on Em’s new album…it’s comical how bad he out raps Royce — Mike Carter (@_Mike_Carter) February 26, 2020

while Royce is underrated, Em is still the goat no doubt. — Just D (@dfromthebx) February 26, 2020

I know royce can rap but stop it. He might have a stella verse here and there but nah. — Phalo (@Phalo71322816) February 26, 2020

Whatever the stance in this argument may be, one thing is an almost sure fact. Eminem and Royce have enjoyed working together over the past decade and, assuming that remains the same, fans will have plenty more music to use in continued debates on this topic.