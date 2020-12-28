At least in terms of music, 2020 was great for Eminem fans as the rapper delivered two new projects: Music To Be Murdered By and its Side B counterpart. Frequent Eminem collaborator Skylar Grey made yet another appearance on one of his tracks, this time joining him on the Side B cut “Black Magic,” and it turns out the song helped cap off her year in a huge way.

Over the weekend, Grey took a moment to reflect on how well she has been treated by Em over the years, which was sparked by Grey learning that “Black Magic” helped her double her monthly listeners on Spotify:

“Because of Black Magic, my @Spotify surpassed 4 million monthly listeners today… which is double what it was just a couple weeks ago. I want to take this moment to publicly express my gratitude for Marshall and everything he has done for me in the past 10 years. When he cut ‘Love The Way You Lie,’ my career was suddenly on fire. And he could have stopped there… but he didn’t. Black Magic is the 14th song we’ve worked on together… over the years he’s continued to include me in projects, bring me on tour, and show me tons of support. Even when other people gave up on me, he never did. Even after I parted ways with Interscope Records, he still believed in me. So to me, he’s beyond a collaborator, a mentor, or a friend… he’s family. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU Marshall… for all of the incredible opportunities, and for always having my back… I am forever indebted to you. Love you so much homie.”

Find Grey’s post below.