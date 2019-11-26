Eminem’s reissue of his major-label debut album, The Slim Shady LP, was part of this year’s 20th anniversary celebration of the record. Now, the densely-packed 30-track reissue, The Slim Shady LP (Expanded Edition), is finally being sold on vinyl and CD.

Previously, The Slim Shady LP (Expanded Edition) was only available to stream on digital platforms. On December 13, though, Aftermath and Interscope Records are further capitalizing on Eminem’s debut by making it available physically. The CD version of the reissue is a two-disc edition, and the ten bonus tracks on the reissue include “a cappella versions, freestyles, and instrumentals.”

Eminem has been pushing The Slim Shady LP a lot lately. Earlier this month, Eminem released a 20th anniversary merch capsule for the album, although the actual anniversary was in February. It isn’t clear if the rapper is planning any more ways of promoting his debut album for its 20th anniversary the rest of the year, but with how much he has celebrated it this year, it wouldn’t be surprising.

Whatever the case, Eminem can laugh at the time Fat Joe never listened to his debut, because everything turned out alright: The Slim Shady LP and “My Name Is” won Eminem a couple Grammys in 2000.

The Slim Shady LP (Expanded Edition) is out 12/13 via Aftermath/Interscope Records. Pre-order it here.