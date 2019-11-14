Eminem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his major-label debut this year and making sure his loyal fans have plenty of cool-looking merchandise to commemorate the album that sprung the original Slim Shady on an unsuspecting rap game in 1999. The Detroit icon posted a flat lay of some of the pieces from his Slim Shady LP 20th Anniversary merch capsule on Instagram, showing off just some of the items that will be available November 19, including a trio of Eminem Lego minifigures in both his Eminem and Slim Shady guises.

The capsule also contains a silver cassette of Slim Shady LP and a framed, signed contact sheet from the album booklet shoot. There’s also a vinyl print of the “Expanded Edition” of the album. Previous drops have included shirts, a pack of the promotional posters from the album’s original release, an acrylic mold of the cartoon pill that graces the album artwork designed by Skam2?, and a Slim Shady neon light.

All the prior drops have sold out, so you may want to follow Em’s advice — but only this once, never listen to the real Slim Shady — and sign up for first access to the latest drop. You can do that here.