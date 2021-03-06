Eminem has had his fair share of controversy since his breakout 1998 album, The Slim Shady LP. Now he’s caught the ire of young TikTokers who’ve recently discovered his older songs. But their complaints have been brushed off by older fans, who were more acquainted with his catalog.

In a series of TikTok videos that were posted earlier this week, Eminem supporters declared that it’s a bit too late to try and cancel the rapper. The back and forth was labeled as a war between Millennials and Gen-Z, with the former coming to Eminem’s defense as the latter aimed to bring him down. As all of this went on, Eminem himself kept quiet, even as his name trended on Twitter. That changed on Friday when the rapper released a lyric video for his Music To Be Murdered By track “Tone Deaf,” which serves as a pretty obvious shot at his critics.

“I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf) / 'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me” #ToneDeaf lyric video up on my channel- https://t.co/kd4Iw5j9TI pic.twitter.com/nw1Q2eUyzN — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 5, 2021

He announced the video on Twitter by using a pair of lines from the song. “I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey (I’m tone-deaf) / ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me,” he wrote in the tweet.

Two months ago Eminem said he wasn’t worried about cancel culture. “With me, it’s literally like every f*cking every other day,” he said during an appearance on Shade45. “I understand some of the sh*t but for the most part like for people who just sit online and they feel like they need to b*tch about whatever it is to feel like they’re a part of something. With cancel culture, it’s like no one ever really gets canceled though.”

You can watch the lyric video above and see some tweets from Millennial Eminem fans below.

its crazy how this man can do absolutely nothing and still get on trending, Eminem really lives rent free in so many heads pic.twitter.com/fhD4IS5fdY — brown (@BrownRapFan) March 2, 2021

Since Eminem is trending, let's bring this back… pic.twitter.com/TS5Qhx3avy — Michele2424 (@Michele24242) March 2, 2021

look at what you fucking guys did. You cancelled eminem so hard he’s crying pic.twitter.com/lzhE4kpzOv — JACK (@JackCrackUser) March 2, 2021

gen z not realizing that eminem thrives on being cancelled pic.twitter.com/NeUpeEm19H — AzraelsAim (@AzraelsAim) March 2, 2021

Eminem: get cancelled for the 3464562345234 time everyone: pic.twitter.com/BpTyLLlDlQ — Chunky (@Chunky620) March 3, 2021