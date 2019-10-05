Tyler The Creator Says He Wasn’t Offended By Eminem’s Homophobic Diss On ‘Fall’

More than a year ago, Eminem released his tenth studio album, Kamikaze. On the record, Eminem distinctly disses Tyler the Creator on the track “Fall” with a homophobic and derogatory remark. The verse was followed by an uproar of disappointment from Tyler and Eminem fans alike. The rapper didn’t immediately respond to the diss, though, and now Tyler finally responded in a recent interview, saying fans were more offended by the verse than he was.

Tyler recently sat down with The Guardian to talk about his music, his ban from the UK, and Eminem’s belittling line in “Fall.”

On the verse in question, Eminem serves up some unsavory bars about Tyler. “Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a f*ggot, b*tch/It’s not just ’cause you lack attention/It’s ’cause you worship D12’s balls, you’re sack-religious.” The verse was a response to a diss Tyler had previously stated about the rapper. Though Eminem was Tyler’s favorite rapper as a child, he said one of Eminem’s new tracks was “horrible.”

Eminem received scathing backlash and later apologized for the verse, but Tyler was unaffected.

“Did you ever hear me publicly say anything about that? Because I knew what the intent was,” Tyler said in the Guardian interview. “He felt pressured because people got offended for me. Don’t get offended for me. We were playing Grand Theft Auto when we heard that. We rewound it and were like: Oh.’ And then kept playing.”