It’s been three years since Empress Of’s debut album, 2015’s Me, but now it seems like we can expect to hear a lot more from the Los Angeles singer (real name Lorely Rodriguez) real soon. She just shared two new songs, “Trust Me Baby” and “In Dreams,” both of which feature bilingual English and Spanish lyrics. The former is a woozy R&B number led by spacey synths, while the latter is a bit more grounded, with Rodriguez’s airy voice underscored by electronic percussion and (what sounds like) harpsichord.

We don’t know much about her next album yet, but she did speak about what she’s been working on with Zane Lowe, saying that he’s been making in a more collaborative way than she’s used to (although she did have some killer joint tracks with Khalid and DJDS in 2017):

“I have a lot of songs done, and I’m very happy. I’ve been collaborating a lot. […] “Trust Me Baby” is actually one of the first songs I put out that I co-produced with someone else, […] his name is Cole MGN, and he’s an amazing producer based in LA. I’ve usually produced all my music myself, but you know, life is too short, and being by yourself in a room for all your career is not something I want to do. But I do like controlling everything. I will always have the last word, but it’s just more fun when there’s other people in the room.”

Listen to “Trust Me Baby” and “In Dreams” above.